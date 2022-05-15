Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Support Nick Jonas at Softball Game

Buy them some peanuts and cracker jacks, because Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are out to the ballgame!
On May 15, Joe and Sophie, who are expecting their second child together, were spotted at a softball league game in Los Angeles cheering on Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas and his team, the Happy Valli's.
The fashion-forward couple, who attended the 2022 Met Gala earlier this month, took in the sporting event dressed in their comfy-casual best. Sophie wore a matching pastel green tank top and trouser set that showed off her growing baby bump, while Joe opted for a white t-shirt and brown jeans.
As it turns out, the game was almost a full Jonas family outing. Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, was also in attendance and sported a flowy, colorful top featuring unique illustrations with a white shirt underneath. She completed her look with blue jean shorts and white sneakers.
Earlier this month, Sophie confirmed that her and Joe were expecting their second child together in an Elle UK interview.
The couple, who tied the knot back in 2019, are already parents to their 21-month-old daughter Willa, who they welcomed in July 2020.
"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she told the outlet at the time. "It's the best blessing ever."
Sophie also stressed that "raising the next generation" was something that was extremely important to her.
The Staircase actress added, "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."
Although, she jokingly shared, she's not entirely sure that her daughter knows that there will soon be a new addition to the family.
"I'll point to my stomach and say, ‘What's in there?' And she'll go, ‘Baby.'" She said. "But then she points to her own stomach and says, ‘Baby,' and then she'll point to her dad's tummy and say, ‘Baby.' So, I think she just thinks that a belly is a baby and that's the name for it."
However, she noted that Willa is "a lot clingier than normal," adding, "She wants Mummy all of the time—she's claiming her territory."