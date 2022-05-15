Megan Thee Stallion's Billboard Music Awards Look Deserves a Trophy

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Ready to "Turn It Up" at Met Gala 2022

Megan Thee Stallion's fierce fashion looks don't stop.

The rapper once again slayed the red carpet while attending the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. Megan arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a pink and brown flowing dress and blingy bracelet (See the rest of the red carpet looks here).

It's a big night for the "Hot Girl Summer" singer. Not only is she up for Top Rap Female Artist along with Cardi B and Latto, but the 27-year-old is also set to make her Billboard Music Awards performance debut.

Of course, Megan won't be the only one taking the stage. Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, Becky G, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Silk Sonic and Machine Gun Kelly are just a few of the other big names set to rock out during the show.

With these performances generally comes a fabulous new outfit or two. And whether Megan is at an award show, the Met Gala or on tour, she always brings her fashion A-game.