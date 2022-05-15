See All the Stars on 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

The biggest names in music brought their fashion A-Game to the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, held May 15 in Las Vegas.

Understanding the assignment

The biggest names in music served up some seriously fierce red carpet fashions at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards,  which are set to air live from the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ahead the star-studded ceremony—which will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and feature powerhouse performances from the likes of Red Hot Chili PeppersMorgan WallenEd Sheeran, Miranda LambertFlorence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige and more— all eyes were on the stylish arrivals, ranging from all-out awesome to down-right daring.

"Speed Me Up" rapper Ty Dolla Sign was one of the first stars to step onto the red carpet, rockin' a distressed knit tank, along with a black blazer, matching pants and silver chains. Country star Lainey Wilson looked fab in a floral blazer featuring oversized blooming lapels, teamed with metallic flared pants.

American Song Contest winner AleXa brought her wild K-Pop style to the carpet, wearing a vinyl puff-sleeve mini-dress and her blue hair styled in playful pigtails.

photos
Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

TikToker Ashley Yi also arrived fashionably early, popping in a bright yellow belted Prada number and on-trend chunky black boots.

Keep scrolling to see all the stars and their red carpet looks at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
AleXa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dove Cameron
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Florence Welch
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
French Montana
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
DJ Khaled
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Latto
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ty Dolla Sign
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Becky G
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Ashley Yi
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Kennedy-Rue McCullough
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC
D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie Combs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Quincy Brown
Todd WilliamsonNBC
Soy Nguyen
Todd WilliamsonNBC
Chloe Wilde, Janette Ok
Todd WilliamsonNBC
Drew Afualo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
llenium
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Jarred Jermaine
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Pierson Wodzynski
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
Bryson Tiller
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
JT and Yung Miami of City Girls
Todd WilliamsonNBC
C418
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tyler Cole
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Naz Perez

