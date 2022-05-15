Billboard Music Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

You've seen them top the charts. Now, it's time to see which artists will secure the no. 1 spot in their categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is hosting the big event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The Weeknd heads into the night with the most nominations—a grand total of 17—followed by Doja Cat with 14 nods and Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo with 13 apiece.
She received several honors, including the coveted top new artist award. Other winners included Ye, Drake, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift.
In addition, Mary J. Blige is also set to receive the Icon Award, and Mari Copeny is being honored with the Changemaker Award.
But the trophies aren't the only exciting part of the night. There's also the fierce red carpet fashion and the star-studded list of performers. Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott (who only recently returned to the stage following the Astroworld tragedy in November) are among the many musicians set to rock out.
Many winners were announced hours before the ceremony in a TikTok live stream. See the list below and check back for updates after the show begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Top Radio Songs Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
BTS
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat
GIVĒON
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
WINNER: The Weeknd
GIVĒON
Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Top Country Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Top Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
WINNER: Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Top Latin Duo/Group
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Calibre 50
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
WINNER: Ye
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
WINNER: CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Top Billboard 200 Album
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Soundtrack
WINNER: "Encanto"
"Arcane League of Legends"
"In The Heights"
"Sing 2"
"tick, tick…BOOM!"
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her
GIVĒON, When It's All Said And Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album
WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy
AJR, OK ORCHESTRA
Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
Top Latin Album
WINNER: KAROL G, KG0516
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, JOSE
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Rauw Alejandro, VICE VERSA
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, Minecraft - Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, CAPRISONGS
ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
RÜFÜS DU SOL, Surrender
Top Christian Album
WINNER: Ye, Donda
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe For It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn Of Heaven
Top Gospel Album
WINNER: Ye, Donda
CeCe Winans, Believe For It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM, move your heart
Top Song Sales Artist
WINNER: BTS
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Hot 100 Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Streaming Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Selling Song
WINNER: BTS, "Butter"
BTS, "Permission to Dance"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Top Radio Song
WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Collaboration
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
BTS, "Butter"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Top Viral Song
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
GAYLE, "abcdefu"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Top R&B Song
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, "You Right"
GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, "Essence"
Top Rap Song
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, "Knife Talk"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Top Country Song
WINNER: Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Top Rock Song
WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Coldplay X BTS, "My Universe"
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Imagine Dragons, "Follow You"
THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole, "Meet Me At Our Spot"
Top Latin Song
WINNER: Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Aventura x Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"
Top Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, "You"
Tiësto, "The Business"
Travis Scott & HVME, "Goosebumps"
Top Christian Song
WINNER: Ye, "Hurricane"
Anne Wilson, "My Jesus"
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off The Grid"
Ye, "Praise God"
Top Gospel Song
WINNER: Ye, "Hurricane"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, "Jireh"
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off The Grid"
Ye, "Praise God"
