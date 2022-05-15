Ant Anstead Steps Out Amid Ex Christina Haack Family Drama

Watch : Christina Haack's Husband SPEAKS OUT Amid Custody Drama

Ant Anstead is steering away from the drama stemming from his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, was spotted out and about with a friend at an automobile design studio in Newport Beach, Calif., on May 13.

On the same day, Ant also posted a photo on Instagram of him spending some quality time with his and Christina's son, Hudson London Anstead, 2, while "hanging with the dads" of Laguna Beach Parents Club.

Last month, the Wheelers Dealers co-host filed for full custody of the toddler, claiming that Christina, 38, spends around nine full days with their son each month, per court documents obtained by TMZ. Ant also alleged that Christina has previously put their son's health at risk, referencing a sunburn that Ant said Hudson had received under her care.

The exes finalized their divorce last June after less than two years of marriage and currently share joint custody of their son.