Taylor Swift Shows Support for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn for Debut of His New TV Series

May 15, 2022
TVTaylor SwiftCouplesJoe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's love story continues with a sweet gesture.

On May 15, the singer publicly expressed support for her boyfriend in a rare Instagram Story post, sharing a positive Time magazine review of the new series Conversations With Friends, which stars the actor. Taylor wrote, "Can confirm it's phenomenal," and added that the series is "out now." It debuted that day on Hulu.

While Taylor and Joe have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight since they began dating more than five years ago, she has shown support for him online before.

In February, Taylor liked a post that Joe shared about being cast in Conversations With Friends. In December, the singer liked a post the actor shared that contained pics from the set of his movie The Stars at Noon.

A month earlier, Taylor visited Joe on location. She has also joined him at film premieres, the 2020 Golden Globes and other celebrity events. However, the two have yet to make their red carpet debut as a couple.

They have rarely spoken about their love lives in the press. "I think people can do what they want and makes them happy," Joe said at a panel for Conversations With Friends in February. "I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship."

In April, Joe explained to Elle why he and his girlfriend keep their relationship under wraps. "It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," he said. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

Also in April, Joe addressed engagement rumors in an interview with WSJ. magazine. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say," he said, "and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

