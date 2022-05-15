Lizzo Says She Wants "To Be In A Musical," Performs Moulin Rouge! Hit on TikTok

We can can can-not get over Lizzo's latest cover on TikTok.
On May 14, the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, posted a video on TikTok covering a song from Moulin Rouge! The Musical that recently went viral and revealed that she might soon be setting her sights on Broadway.
In the clip, Lizzo sings an emotional rendition of "El Tango De Roxanne," which gained traction on the platform because of actor Aaron Tveit's phenomenal vocal performance. (He originated and won a Tony Award the role of Christian back in 2021.)
"I think I need to be in a musical now," Lizzo captioned the video. "I've been on broadway tiktok and I can't get this song out of my head."
Shortly after her post, fellow musical theater fans—including the cast of the Broadway show itself—quickly jumped into the comments to share their excitement over Lizzo being a fellow theater kid.
"Great work, Bohemian!" the Moulin Rouge! The Musical account commented. "Now do it up the octave." In response to the challenge, Lizzo replied back with a sheepish looking emoji.
"THIS [flame emojis]!!!" wrote Ashley Loren, who currently stars in the show as its sparkling diamond Satine. "Come join us onstage at @Moulin Rouge! The Musical Broadway ASAP!!!"
On his own Instagram Story, Aaron also shared his delight over Lizzo's cover, writing, "Ohhkkkk @lizzobeeating." He also added a few clapping emojis.
And one TikTok fan spoke for all of us when they wrote, "IM READY FOR LIZZO'S BROADWAY DEBUT!!!"
This isn't the first time Lizzo has shared her love of musical theater on her TikTok account.
She recently revealed that she "would've given," well, just about anything to attend the Spring Awakening reunion show last November alongside a hilarious video teaching viewers how to perform the dance routine to her latest single.
Hopefully, it won't be too long ‘til we see her on stage!