Summer House Alum Hannah Berner Marries Comedian Des Bishop

No joke here: Hannah Berner is married!
The Summer House alum wed fellow comedian Des Bishop in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons in New York on May 13, People reported. Several of Hannah's former co-stars attended the wedding, including current cast members Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo, the bride's Giggly Squad podcast co-host.
Hannah, 30, wore a white spaghetti strap mermaid-style bridal gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Des, 45, sported a navy tux.
Other attendees included Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies. "Weekend Scheananigans in NYC with our bravo fam," Scheana wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of photos and videos of the bride, groom and guests. "Massive congrats to @hannahberner and @desbishop!"
Also in attendance: Shah's of Sunset's Mercedes "MJ" Javid Feight and Tommy Feight.
Hannah and Des, 45, got engaged on Feb. 14—Valentine's Day, 2021, after dating for less than one year.
Three months later, Hannah announced that she was leaving Summer House after five seasons. She had joined the Bravo reality series in season three back in 2019.
"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of s--t," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth. As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."
Hannah went on to focus on her career as a standup comedian. "Making people laugh is what brings me joy," she said in her message, noting that she'll soon be "telling fart jokes at comedy clubs and theaters near you."
