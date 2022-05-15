Selena Gomez Jokes She's "Manifesting Love" in Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut

Watch : Selena Gomez Has Best Reaction to Hosting SNL

There was only laughter in the building when Selena Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live last night.

On May 14, the Only Murders in the Building star, 29, hosted the show for the very first time and shared in her opening monologue that she feels officially ready to find love once again…maybe.

"One reason I'm really excited to host SNL is because I'm single," Selena joked. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

The "Look At Her Now" singer then began to list off some of the couples that have met through the show: Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete Davidson and "Machine Gun Kelly."

Selena, who has been open about her love of being single on social media, shared that hosting the show seemed like a great way to get to know someone, especially since she didn't "really want to try the dating apps."