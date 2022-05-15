Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Were Twinning at Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

See Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the New York premiere of Netflix's Stranger Things season four.

By Corinne Heller May 15, 2022 3:42 PMTags
CouplesStranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Blondes have more fun!

Millie Bobby Brown is rocking a new look these days—the natural brunette Stranger Things star recently debuted newly dyed blond hair. So when she brought her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi to the season four premiere of the Netflix series on May 14, the two were adorably twinning on the red carpet. They also wore corresponding outfits—she donned a one-shoulder white dress with a black sheer sleeve, while he sported a black and white suit with no time.

At the event, held in New York City, the two were joined by her co-stars, including David Harbour—who was accompanied by his wife, singer Lily Allen, Winona Ryder, Maya Hawke, Matthew Modine, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery.

Jake, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, had dyed his own light brown hair bleached blond in February, matching his girlfriend's long blond wig as they celebrated her 18th birthday dressed as Barbie and Ken.

Over the next few weeks, Millie then appeared as brunette again before reappearing as a blonde on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon May 13. After the taping in New York City, she and Jake went on a dinner date.

photos
18 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

Millie and Jake made their romance Instagram official in June 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London in March.

See Millie and Jake's cutest pics together:

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

2
Breaking

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share They Have "Lost Our Miracle Baby"

3

Inside the Search and Sad End for Corrections Officer Vicky White

4

Jill Duggar Recalls "Toxic" Relationship With Dad Jim Bob Duggar

5

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Twin at Stranger Things Event

Latest News

Summer House Alum Hannah Berner Marries Comedian Des Bishop

Update!

Ulta Hair Sale Sale: Save 50% on IGK, BaBylissPRO, Toppik & More

Selena Gomez Jokes She's "Manifesting Love" During SNL Monologue

Exclusive

Bling Empire’s Kim Lee Reveals Why She Stood Up Kevin Kreider

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Twin at Stranger Things Event

The Coolest Hotels Near National Parks

Wayfair Warehouse Clearout Sale: 13 Ridiculously Good Finds Under $50