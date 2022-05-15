15 Household Cleaning Products That Are Usually Cheaper To Buy on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you ever come across a product at the grocery store that made you wonder whether it's cheaper to buy on Amazon? We do this all the time. After all, we're all about scoring the best price. If you're the same, we've got a roundup we think you're really going to like, especially if you want to get your home guest-ready for the upcoming summer season.
Amazon has all the cleaning and organization products you could ever need to keep your home neat and tidy regardless of the time of year. Whether you're in need of a new vacuum, a pet stain remover or even something to clean your Keurig machine, there's something for all your needs.
Many times, these cleaning products are on sale or even listed at lower prices than you'd find at stores you typically frequent around your area. Best part is, you don't have to leave your home and Amazon's quick and reliable shipping makes shopping for cleaning products online such a good option.
We've rounded up some cleaning products that are typically cheaper to shop on Amazon. Check those out below.
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System
This ultimate cleaning system from Clorox makes keeping your toilet clean so much easier. The pack contains one ToiletWand, a storage caddy, six disposable ToiletWand refills and three bonus refills. It has over 36,900 five-star reviews and there's an extra coupon right now so you can snag this for $7.
O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop, PMM with 2 Extra Refills Red
The O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop was made to remove over 99% of bacteria with just the use of water. The mop head refills can be washed and reused, which can save you money in the long run. The mop head is also dual-sided and can flip over 180 degrees so you can cover more ground without having to change. It has over 26,000 five-star reviews and many say it works a lot better than other well-known options.
Windex Glass and Window Cleaner Spray Bottle
If you need to stock up on Windex, Amazon is a great place to buy. The price is less than you'd have to pay at most stores and you don't have to leave the house.
Weiman Cooktop and Stove Top Cleaner Kit
Cleaning a glass stove can be a total pain but the Weiman Cooktop and Stove Top Cleaner can make it so much easier. In fact, it has over 43,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say it makes their stoves look brand new. You can get this kit from Amazon which comes with the cleaner as well as a razor and a scrubbing pad.
Scrub Daddy Sponge Set of 3
These shopper-fave sponges come in a color-coded three-pack to avoid cross contamination. They're temperature controlled, highly versatile and work really well at deep cleaning anything from dishes to your entire kitchen.
Amazon Basics 2 Ply Paper Towel - Flex-Sheets - 12 Value Rolls
Amazon reviewers say these Amazon Basics paper towels are just as good as name brands and cheaper.
Affresh Garbage Disposal Cleaner
These garbage disposal cleaners from Affresh were specifically formulated to clean and remove any odor coming from the disposal just by placing a tablet in, turning on the disposal for about 30 seconds and rinsing away the foam.
Small Reusable Cleaning Cloths - 11 Pack
Need new cleaning cloths? You can get this pack of 11 from Amazon for just $5.
Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover
This number one Amazon best-selling carpet cleaner was made to instantly remove spots and stains due to pets, grease, red wine, coffee, cosmetics, dirt and more. It has over 54,000 five-star reviews and shoppers call it a true "magic" cleaner.
Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Keep your toilet bowl clean and smelling extra fresh with the Lysol Click Gel Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner. It's super easy to install — all it takes is just one click and it sticks to your toilet. It also lasts up to 12 weeks.
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner - 6 Tablets
You may use your dishwasher to get your dishes clean, but it's just as important to give your dishwasher a cleaning as well. Affresh's Dishwasher Cleaner has over 83,000 five-star reviews and numerous reviewers say it does a really solid job at keeping your dishwasher fresh.
Aeakey Soap Pump Dispenser and Sponge Holder
This two-in-one sponge holder and dispenser can save you time from cleaning up any excess soap drips, spills or trails. Because of the way it's designed, you can wash dishes much faster. It also saves you space on your sink. Right now it's on sale for $12. Such a great buy!
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
This carpet cleaner may be compact and lightweight, but it's powerful enough to clean up pet messes of all kinds. It's also perfectly sized for small apartments. It has over 46,000 five-star reviews and many describe it as "fantastic." It's also on sale right now for $89.
Holikme 5 pack Deep Cleaning Brush Set
This $8 pack of brushes has everything you need to keep every area of your home clean. It comes with two scrub brushes, one tile lines brush which works for corners, tiny gaps and more, a groove gap brush for extremely difficult stains and a scouring pad brush.
SmilePowo 40 Pack Magic Cleaning Sponges Eraser
This multipurpose "magic" cleaning sponges were made for cleaning everything from the bathroom floor to the sink and even dishes. You get 40 in a pack and it's on sale for just $15. Such a good deal.
