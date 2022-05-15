The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

Married life is looking extra rosy for newlyweds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers!
The couple, who first met and got engaged during JoJo's season of The Bachelorette, tied the knot in an "Italian-inspired" ceremony at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., on May 14, People reports.
"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," JoJo told the publication. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky. It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are finally married! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together."
The bride wore an Ines di Santo gown while guests including Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk looked on.
It's been a long road to the couple's wedding day since fans of the reality TV show last saw Jordan get down on one knee back in 2016. In fact, Jordan later ended up re-proposing to JoJo with a second gorgeous engagement ring in August 2019.
"I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us," he explained on Instagram. "Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!"
"And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)...with my best friend," he continued. "Let's get F'ing married already."
However, the pair would end up having to wait a little bit longer than expected. While they initially planned to get married in June 2020, JoJo and Jordan decided to postpone their wedding date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an Instagram post at the time, JoJo remained positive while reflecting on their would-be wedding day.
"As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day," she wrote. "Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. 2021, we really can't wait for you."
However, the cards weren't quite right for the following year either and, due to venue restrictions, the couple ended up pushing back their wedding until 2022. But, at long last, the couple were finally able to say, "I do," in front of their families and close friends.
In the lead up to the pair's special day, JoJo celebrated her bachelorette party by going on holiday to Mexico with her close friends, including Bachelor alum Becca Tilley, as part of what was lovingly dubbed "#FletchersFinalFling."
Reflecting on their relationship in April, JoJo and Jordan told E! that they couldn't believe how far they've come since the show first aired all those years ago.
"We were just walking our dogs the other day and he's like, 'Can you believe this is our life now? Can you believe we were total strangers to each other before setting foot in that Bachelor mansion?'" JoJo said. "And even after our first year or two, there were so many ups and downs that we didn't know what our fate was going to be as a couple. We wanted it so bad, but we didn't know because there were difficult times. And I just think we have worked through so many things."
"Now, looking back at it, I'm like, I didn't even know how good it was going to be," Jordan added. "And I was ready after knowing her for seven weeks."