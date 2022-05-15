The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Marries Jordan Rodgers

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

Married life is looking extra rosy for newlyweds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers!

The couple, who first met and got engaged during JoJo's season of The Bachelorette, tied the knot in an "Italian-inspired" ceremony at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., on May 14, People reports.

"It sounds cliché, but I really am marrying my best friend," JoJo told the publication. "Everything that's happened in our relationship has only made us stronger. And we just feel so lucky. It feels so good! It took a while to get here but it was all so worth it. We are finally married! Can't wait to start this next chapter of our life together."

The bride wore an Ines di Santo gown while guests including Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk looked on.

It's been a long road to the couple's wedding day since fans of the reality TV show last saw Jordan get down on one knee back in 2016. In fact, Jordan later ended up re-proposing to JoJo with a second gorgeous engagement ring in August 2019.