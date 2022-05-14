Toddlers and Tiaras Star Kailia Posey Honored at Celebration of Life

Kailia Posey is still the queen of her loved one's hearts.
The friends and family of the Toddlers & Tiaras star came together on May 14 to honor the late 16-year-old who took her own life earlier this month.
A special celebration of life event was held at North County Christ the King Church in Lynden, Wash. and was live-streamed on the church's website. A large crowd, including more than 700 virtual attendees, gathered to share photos, videos and personal stories of the teen.
People reported that Kailia's brother Jayden Kai held back tears as he recalled memories of rooting on his sister at her beauty pageants, just like she did at his own football games, saying, "I just wanted her to know that she had someone and I was always there for her"
The reception ended and a selfie booth in honor of "Kailia's love of selfies."
On May 2, Kailia's mom Marcy Posey Gatterman confirmed the teenage beauty queen had passed away, saying she didn't "have words or any thoughts."
"I don't have words or any thoughts," she wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of her daughter. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Pease give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."
The following day, her family shared that Kailia died by suicide.
"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," the family confirmed in a statement to TMZ. "She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall."
As a 5-year-old, Kailia appeared on the popular TLC series, alongside her mom, in a 2012 episode titled, "California Tropic Arizona."
In a clip from the show, posted to YouTube Kalia's mom says that the tot started doing pageants at the age of 3.
"She's a pro when she hits that stage, she'll say she's nervous but once she hits that stage she's a pro," the proud mom says. "She's gonna beat you, every time."
She added, "Kailia has a very good talent. I mean, just completely amazing. I don't know anybody that's competition for Kailia."
Although it was Kailia's one and only appearance on Toddlers and Tiaras, her legacy lived on thanks to a funny clip of the little reality star scrunching up her neck with a mischievous smile on her face which became a viral GIF dubbed the "grinning girl."
Following her time on the show, Kailia continued to participate in pageants. Most recently, she competed for the title of Miss Washington Teen USA.
Earlier this month, Kailia's BFF Biancha shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late teen saying she would love her "beautiful best friend forever and ever."
"You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out," Biancha captioned a carousel of throwback photos and videos of the two together. "Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you."
She added, "I wish I could've done something. You are in my prayers. I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey."