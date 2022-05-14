Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs In Sparkling Bikini Pic

Khloe Kardashian showed off her impressive six-pack abs on Instagram while promoting her brand Good American’s latest swimwear collection.

Khloe Kardashian doesn't appear to be skipping any workouts these days.

The 37-year-old nearly broke the Internet when she posted a new bikini photo with her rock-hard abs on full display. In the pic, Khloe rocks a hot pink glittery two-piece and matching unbuttoned cover-up as she gazes into the camera with a full face of glam make-up.

She captioned the May 14 snap, "Sparkle Swim," as she promoted her Good American's new swimwear collection.

The post's comments section quickly blew up with messages of admiration from her friends and fans.

Simon Huck gushed, "Gym motivation has arrived!!!!!" while Olivia Pierson exclaimed, "Yessssssss body!"

Khloe's latest thirst trap comes just days after her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick raised some eyebrows after he posted a frisky message directed at her.

After Khloe shared a photo on her Instagram Story that featured multiple pairs of colorful new hoodies and leggings that she received from Scott's streetwear brand, Talentless, the 38-year-old re-posted the photo on his own Instagram Story with the risqué comment, "Wear it well with that body Khlo."

photos
Celebs' Favorite Bikini Shots

Khloe addressed the self-proclaimed lord's flirtatious ways last month during the premiere episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, after Scott told her, "God must have broke the mold when he made you."

"He does speak to me, maybe, a little more flirty than my real brother does," she admitted on the show. "The whole thing is f--king weird."

Keep scrolling to see more sizzling bikini photos of Khloe below. 

Instagram
Sparking Six-Pack

The Good American founder promotes her new Sparkle Swim collection while showing off her rock-hard abs

Photo By Greg Swales
Mellow Yellow

Hot mama! Khloe serves hair, body and face as she models the newest addition to her Good American swimwear collection. 

Instagram
Rain On Me

Khloe looks gorgeous as she showers outside around the flora and fauna on July 9. Her caption? Two water squirt emojis. Enough said! 

Instagram
You Better Werk

Forget spring, Khloe's hot girl summer is officially starting now. 

Instagram
Feeling Sassy

"The Purple Eater," the Good American co-founder captions her racy Instagram pic.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

A little Vitamin D never hurt.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Life's a Beach

And KoKo is just playing in the sand. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Beach Babes

The sisters recreate their instantly iconic pose from E!'s Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Blonde Bombshell

Khloe is serving hair, body and face for the cameras.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

During a 2019 getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captions this photo next to daughter True Thompson, "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location, this beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!"

Courtesy of Good American
Make a Splash

Khloe models a bronze two-piece from Good American's coveted Swim Collection.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

She's all smiles while modeling a hot pink bikini on a kayak.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Vacay Mode

Name a more adorable trio. We'll wait.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Red Hot

Is it warm in here, or is that just Khloe?

Instagram
Squad Goals

Khloe is joined by bestie La La Anthony and sister Kim Kardashian for this sizzling photo opp.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Mwah!

Matching zebra print swimsuits? Check!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Fashionistas

Plus, these Burberry numbers! 

Instagram
Captain Khloe

The 37-year-old flaunts her curves. 

