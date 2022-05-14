Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Announce That They Have "Lost Our Miracle Baby"

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced that they have lost their "miracle baby."
One month after Britney revealed that they were expecting their first child together, the couple posted a joint statement on Instagram confirming that they had lost their little one "early in the pregnancy."
"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Britney and Sam wrote on May 14. "This is a devastating time for any parent."
The pair acknowledged that they perhaps "should have waited to announce until we were further along" in their pregnancy journey.
However, they simply said that they were "overly excited to share the good news" with the rest of the world at the time.
Britney and Sam also revealed that they're leaning on one another for support during this time, writing, "Our love for each other is our strength."
The couple, who got engaged last September, shared that they still hope to "expand our beautiful family" together in the future.
Britney is already mom to two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
"We are grateful for all of your support," Britney and Sam concluded. "We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."
After publishing their statement on Instagram, Sam commented on the post, writing, "We will have a miracle soon [heart emoji]."
But he wasn't alone. Sam was joined by a wave of love and support in the comments from fellow stars including Andy Cohen, Gabrielle Union, Christina Perri, who wrote, "So sorry."
Britney announced that she and her fiancé were expecting their first child together in an April 11 Instagram post. Following the pair's trip to Maui, Britney explained that she noticed she had gained weight. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well," she wrote. "I am having a baby."
A day after their pregnancy announcement, Sam told the BBC that he believed the pair should've hit the major relationship milestone a lot sooner.
"I mean this should have happened three years ago to be honest with you," Sam told the outlet. "When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to re-create, and so this is something I want to do."
Britney voiced similar thoughts during her legal battle to end her 13-year conservatorship last June, when she shared that she had an IUD "inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant."
She added, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."
In October, a source told E! News that Sam "one day wants kids of his own with Britney" and shared that he has a "good relationship" with Britney's sons.
The source shared, "Him being a part of her kid's life is a great step in showing Britney what kind of a dad he can be, how loyal and committed he is to being a family man."