Elizabeth Olsen Surprises Marvel Fans By Sharing That She's "Never Met" John Krasinski

Elizabeth Olsen denied ever meeting John Krasinski during Vanity Fair's lie detector interview despite starring opposite him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness.

Watch: Elizabeth Olsen Just Casually Revealed She's Married

It looks like Elizabeth Olsen brought a little bit of chaos magic to her recent polygraph test.

While taking Vanity Fair's lie detector test on May 13, the Wandavision actress, 33, raised eyebrows when she claimed that she had never met John Krasinski…despite starring opposite him in Marvel's latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.  

Elizabeth began immediately laughing after she was shown a photo of John and asked if he was "the smartest man alive." (In the film, John plays Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, who is known for his intelligence in the comics.) 

"No!" She exclaimed. "I don't know him though, but I would never assume that an actor would be the smartest man alive." 

When she was pressed about not knowing John, 42, despite starring in the same film, Elizabeth once again denied ever meeting the A Quiet Place actor. 

"I don't think so. No, I've never met him," she said. "And [the polygraph examiner] already told me that I've lied a couple times. I've never met that man."

read
Elizabeth Olsen's Hilarious Comments About Chris Evans and Danielle Haim Will Make You LOL

She revealed she has encountered Emily Blunt though, adding, "I've met his wife." 

It's safe to say that Marvel fans were certainly surprised by Elizabeth's revelation. They quickly took to social media to share their reactions to the actress' hilarious response, comparing it to Keke Palmer's iconic "Sorry to this Man" moment during her own polygraph test. 

One fan wrote, "Elizabeth Olsen took one look at John Krasinski's photo and said ‘i don't know that man' even though they were in the same movie." 

Another praised the filmmaking process, adding, "The fact that Elizabeth Olsen & John Krasinski filmed an entire scene together in #MultiverseOfMadness and never actually met each other is extraordinary. Wow, I love movie magic." 

And a third fan, well, blamed it all on the Multiverse, writing, "Shes telling the truth, she never saw him. It was an Elizabeth Olsen variant who shot those scenes with John Krasinski (also a variant)." 

However, Elizabeth did get a chance to talk about some of her Marvel co-stars that she has met, including Benedict Cumberbatch, who she agreed looked "a bit" like an excited otter.  

She also discussed her Captain America: Civil War co-star Chris Evans and his love of tap dancing on set too, adding, "That's one of the things I like about him." 

