Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Her And Chris Martin's "Special" Daughter Apple On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow's first born is all grown up.

The actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter Apple a very happy 18th birthday, admitting she was at a "loss for words" at the milestone.

"I could not be more proud of the woman you are," the 49-year-old wrote on May 14, along with a photo of Apple gazing into a mirror. "You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

She continued, "Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you."