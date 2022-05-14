Counting On's Jill Duggar Recalls "Toxic" Relationship With Dad Jim Bob Duggar

According to court docs, Jill Duggar alleged her father Jim Bob Duggar started exhibiting "controlling" behavior after she began making decisions that were "not in his best interest."

By Gabrielle Chung May 14, 2022 2:11 PMTags
FamilyLegalFeudsDuggars19 Kids And CountingCelebritiesJill Duggar
Watch: Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

More details about Jill Duggar's fallout from her family have been unearthed, court documents show.

On May 12, E! News obtained previously sealed court documents  which included quotes the Counting On alum gave to a psychologist as part of her 2017 lawsuit against the City of Springdale and Washington County officials in Arkansas. In the November 2021 filing, Jill was quoted saying that her relationship with her father Jim Bob Duggar "got pretty toxic" after she and her husband, Derick Dillard, began making family decisions that did not necessarily align with the 19 Kids and Counting patriarch's views. 

"I saw a whole new side to my dad once my husband and I started making decision that were best for our family, but not in his best interest," Jill told the psychologist, according to the filing. "Sadly, I realized he had become pretty controlling, fearful and reactionary."

Alleging that Jim Bob was "verbally abusive" at times, Jill was quoted in describing their relationship as "not good."

photos
The Complete Duggar Family Tree

"We occasionally text on a family group thread, but I don't feel comfortable being around him and just hanging out," the documents read. "He was verbally abusive. It isn't good for my mental health right now."

The legal filing also stated that Jill's claims were supported by Derick, who had said in a deposition that Jim Bob did not approve of his daughter having a nose ringdrinking alcohol or wearing pants.

E! News has reached out to Jim Bob's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.

Instagram; Getty Images

Jill first filed the lawsuit against Springfield in 2017 with her sisters JessaJinger and Joy-Anna Duggar, claiming they suffered emotional distress when police records alleging their older brother Josh Duggar had inappropriately touched five underage girls were shared with the public in 2015. Following the records' release, Jill and Jessa stepped forward as two of his alleged victims

The Duggar sister's lawsuit was dismissed by a judge this February, per the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Back in 2015, after the police report surfaced, Josh told People in a statement, "Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret." He said he had "confessed my wrongdoing" to authorities.

In the past, Jill has been open about her strained relationship with certain members of her family. She revealed in 2020 that she had been "distancing" herself from the clan, sharing that she and Derick were "not on the best terms with some of my family" after having "some disagreements."

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

2

Jill Duggar Recalls "Toxic" Relationship With Dad Jim Bob Duggar

3
Exclusive

Meghan Trainor Shares Reaction to Buzz Over Her Side-By-Side Toilets

Instagram

Jill later said she hadn't visited to the Duggar family home in "a couple years," explaining that she and her husband instead decided to "prioritize our mental, emotional health and all of that."

She added, "Our threshold—we like to call it—is just a little bit lower in this season of life for us, with a lot going on in our own lives."

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

2

Jill Duggar Recalls "Toxic" Relationship With Dad Jim Bob Duggar

3
Exclusive

Meghan Trainor Shares Reaction to Buzz Over Her Side-By-Side Toilets

4

Inside the Most Shocking Chapter of Marlon Brando's Family History

5

See Chrishell Stause & G Flip in Steamy Video That Sparked Romance

Latest News

Rapper Lil Keed Dead at 24

Exclusive

Why Hacks Co-Creator Wasn't Worried About That #MeToo Plot

Jill Duggar Recalls "Toxic" Relationship With Dad Jim Bob Duggar

Coach Outlet Epic Price Drop Sale: Get All-New Sale Styles Under $100

Harry Styles' Golden Moments From His Love On Tour Are Award-Worthy

11 Can't-Miss Gems From Anthropologie’s 30% Off Summer Style Sale

Inside the Most Shocking Chapter of Marlon Brando's Family History