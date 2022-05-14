Coach Outlet’s Epic Price Drop Sale: Score All-New Clearance Bags & More for 70% Off

If you're a fan of Coach or know someone who is, Coach Outlet is having an incredible sale this weekend with new clearance styles at 70% off. Don't miss out!

May 14, 2022
Ecomm, Coach OutletCoach Outlet

Memorial Day isn't for another couple of weeks and yet, many of your favorite online retailers are getting ahead of the game by dropping early Memorial Day deals. If you're itching to shop this weekend, we've got a sale you definitely don't want to miss. 

Coach Outlet just dropped a major sale where they reduced the prices of so many items sitewide. In fact, they have several insane offerings happening all at once, they pretty much made an entire event out of it. Since there are so many deals going on right now, we've listed the highlights for you right here. 

 

If you've got a birthday or graduation to shop for, Coach Outlet has no shortage of gift ideas. You can even find some great deals on Father's Day gifts as well.

Wondering what you should buy at Coach Outlet this weekend? We've rounded up some of the best deals and a few of our favorite styles. Check those out below. 

Kate Spade Surprise Up to 75% Off Sale: These Bags, Sandals, Jewelry & More Are All Under $100

Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody

We were obsessed with the Mini Pepper Crossbody when it first popped up on Coach Outlet and the sale price was still close to $200. Now, you can snag this super chic bag for just $98. Incredible deal! Plus, that green is a stunner. It also comes in pink. 

$328
$98
Coach Outlet

Coach Mini Pepper Crossbody In Colorblock

If you love the style of the bag above but you want something a little more colorful, check out the equally as cute colorblock version. It's originally $328 but it's on sale now for less than $100. 

$328
$98
Coach Outlet

Coach Medium ID Zip Wallet

Want a matching wallet that can fit into the bag above perfectly? We've got just what you need right here. Coach's Medium ID Zip Wallet has nine credit card slots, bill compartments and a zip coin pocket. Right now, it's on sale for $56. 

$188
$56
Coach Outlet

Coach Jaci Sandal

These classy Coach sandals are highly versatile and comfortable to wear, according to reviewers. They're currently available in black for a sale price of $59. So cute!

$150
$59
Coach Outlet

Coach Mollie Tote

Out of all the Coach tote styles, the Mollie Tote has to be one of our faves. It's sophisticated, perfect for work and has a zip top closure. It comes in several colors including this pretty marble blue that's on sale now for $132. 

$378
$132
Coach Outlet

Coach Boxed Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody And Card Case Set In Colorblock

Got a grad to shop for this year? Consider this gift set featuring the cute and compact Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody and matching card case. The set already comes in a nice box so it's ready to be gifted. 

$298
$89
Coach Outlet

Coach Natalee Jelly Sandal

If you want to sport some cute new jelly sandals this summer, Coach Outlet just released the Natalee Jelly and there are nine colors to choose from. 

$69
$59
Coach Outlet

Coach Tote 27 In Colorblock With Horse And Carriage

This spacious tote can carry everything you need to tackle the day ahead. It comes in two colors and it's on sale for $98. 

$328
$98
Coach Outlet

Coach Warren Belt Bag In Signature Canvas

Keep it hands-free this summer and beyond with the Coach Warren Belt Bag In Signature Canvas. It's originally $298, but it's on sale today for $119. 

$298
$119
Coach Outlet

Coach Corner Zip Wristlet

We adore Coach's best-selling Corner Zip Wristlets and we aren't the only ones! As one recent reviewer wrote, "Have bought these in several colors. They are exactly as described and a great price when I ordered them. Great for giving as gifts, always a hit with the people who receive them!" We couldn't agree more. 

$78
$23
Coach Outlet

Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out these early Memorial Day 2022 sales to shop right now

