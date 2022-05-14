Why Hacks Co-Creator Paul W. Downs Wasn't Afraid to Create a Comedic #MeToo Storyline

Watch : Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene

Jimmy may be Kayla's boss on Hacks, but he has little power over her.

That was made abundantly clear in the two-episode premiere for season two, in which talent manager Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) enlists the help of human resources to punish assistant Kayla (Megan Stalter), who made a pass at him during a work trip. While most people would be let go for acting inappropriately with their boss, H.R. rep Barbara (Martha Kelly) reveals to Jimmy there isn't much she can do, as Kayla is the daughter of the company's owner.

The only solution? Jimmy must claim to have anger management issues in order to get Kayla removed from his desk.

Sadly, this fix doesn't last long, as Kayla ends up back as Jimmy's assistant thanks to her father's interference.

While this plot may hit too close to home for some in Hollywood, Downs, who is also a co-creator of Hacks, revealed to E! News that the writers' room makes sure they're "never punching down" when it comes to writing jokes.