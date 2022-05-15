Nordstrom Rack Father’s Day Deals: Save 85% On These 28 Gifts for Dad

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Believe it or not, Father's Day will be here before you know it. It's never too early to start shopping for gifts, right? If you really want to go all out for your dad, stepdad, grandfather, husband, or another special guy in your life, you don't have to spend a ton of money. You just need to shop smartly. There are so many affordable finds and great deals just in time for the holiday.
The Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Shop should be your go-to shopping destination. They rounded up the top-selling products, gifts under $25, dresswear for dad, casual looks, accessory gifts, and presents for the athletic dads who like golf.
Check out these Father's Day gifts with prices as low as $12.
Father's Day Gifts Under $25
Don't let your budget stress you out while you shop for dad. Nordstrom Rack has so many great Father's Day gifts under $25.
Nike Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
This is an essential shirt for any dad who loves to work out.... or any dad who lives in a warm climate. This is made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that helps you feel comfortable and dry. Nordstrom Rack has this shirt in 11 colors.
Abound Mircrofleece Robe
Give dad the gift of relaxation in this super plush, luxurious robe. This also comes in green and navy blue.
Puma Cool Cat New Logo Slide Sandal
These are great everyday slides, especially during the summer months.
Z by Zella Urban Tech Performance Pants
These are simple, yet refined. This red is a great pop of color, but these pants also come in four other colors.
Adidas 3-Stripes Active Shorts
Hit the gym, the weight room, or the basketball court in these moisture-wicking shorts. They even have zip-up pockets to store small essentials like keys and a credit card. They also come in black and grey.
Nordstrom Rack's Top-Selling Father's Day Gifts for 2022
If you aren't sure what to get your dad, here are the most popular gifts from Nordstrom Rack.
Rainforest Mirco Oxford Thermoluxe Filled Faux Shearling Collar Jacket
This jacket is 85% off! This will be your dad's favorite jacket in cold weather. It's super soft and it has a faux shearling trim.
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Modern Perforated Sneaker- Wide Width Available
These breathable, classic sneakers come in 11 colors. They're comfortable, yet nice enough to wear to the office or out to dinner.
Nike Air Max Excee Sneaker
Get your dad a pair of stylish and supportive sneakers that actually look cool.
TravisMatthew Rager Polo Shirt
This polo shirt is polished, comfortable, and stretchy. What more could dad want?
Father's Day Gifts for Athletic Dads
If your dad enjoys an active lifestyle, there are so many great gift options.
Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Sneaker
These slip-on shoes are incredibly lightweight and perfect for a run. Nordstrom Rack has these in 22 colors.
Tzumi Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Recovery and relaxation are just as important as working out. This massage gun comes with four attachments and a convenient carrying case.
Champion Pocket Mesh Shorts
These comfortable mesh shorts are perfect for working out and hanging out. These classic Champion shorts come in six colors.
Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandal
Dad will live in these lightweight slides. They're incredibly comfortable thanks to the foam footbed and the super soft lining.
Z by Zella Core Performance Tank Top
A tank made from moisture-wicking fabric is just what dad needs for a workout. This super breathable tank comes in five colors.
Z by Zella Rogue Fleece Joggers
Dad will thank you if you get him these fleece joggers. They're so cozy. He's going to want one in every color.
TKO Triceps Crunch
Turn any door in your household into a highly effective resistance workout. This set has seven resistance levels.
PGA Tour Dual Practicing Chipping Net
Any golf lover will appreciate this dual-sided chipping net. Practice makes perfect, right?
PGA Tour 3 Target Chipping Range
Turn any room or your backyard into a golf course with this set.
Father's Day Gifts- Casual Outfits
Your dad can relax, feel comfortable, and look good at the same time in some new casual apparel.
Tommy Bahama Shoreline Surf Polo Shirt
This knit polo shirt is perfect for casual days when you wish you could wear a t-shirt, but that's not an option. Nordstrom Rack has this shirt in eight colors.
Lucky Brand Button Notch Neck T-Shirt
If your dad is hesitant to wear new clothes, this t-shirt has that worn-in look without any of the work. Get him one in every color.
14th & Union The Wallin Stretch Twill Trim Fit Chino Pants
Give dad his new go-to pair of pants. These are so versatile, perfect for a casual look or if you want to dress up a little.
Father's Day Accessories Gifts
Get your dad a new watch or some sunglasses from the Nordstrom Rack Father's Day Accessories Shop.
Ray-Ban 53mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
These Ray-Bans are just such a classic look. You'll probably end up borrowing these from dad, so you might as well get yourself a pair now.
Kenneth Cole Men's 3-Hand Quartz Bracelet Watch, 42mm
Go for a classic, polished look with a stainless steel watch.
Father's Day Formal Dresswear
Help your dad put together a fashion-forward look for a special occasion with these dresswear options from Nordstrom Rack.
Rockport Bryant Plain Toe Shoe
This is such a classic pair of shoes that your dad will use a ton. Aside from that, they are super comfortable and supportive, which is great for a long day at work or a long night at a wedding or another special event. These also come in black.
Original Penguin Leather Belt
A leather belt is a true wardrobe necessity. Get your dad one of these in every color. He will wear them all the time.
Tommy Hilfiger Check Slim Fit Dress Shirt
This button-down shirt is timeless, refined, and elegant. Plus, it's actually pretty comfortable. It's a winner for sure.
Nordstrom Rack Silk Dover Solid Pre-Tied Bow Tie
A bow tie always looks elegant, but it isn't the easiest to tie. Skip that part and get your dad a pre-tied bow tie instead. Nordstrom Rack also has this in navy blue.
Tommy Hilfiger Solid Slim Fit Dress Shirt
Dad will always need a new button-down shirt. It's a timeless and refined style that's a solid addition to any wardrobe. Nordstrom has these in five colors.
While you're shopping, check out Tom Brady's new collection of golf clothes.