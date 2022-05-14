G Flip Reveals Whether They Want Kids After Debuting Chrishell Stause Romance

Watch : See Chrishell Stause as a Video Vixen in G Flip's Get Me Outta Here

G Flip will one day be in the market to expand their family.

The Australian singer—who recently struck up a romance with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause—reflected on wanting to raise a family.

"I definitely see children in my future," G Flip shared while on the May 13 episode of the People Every Day podcast. "Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we're very transparent about that."

G Flip, 27, went on to share that they have "always loved kids" and many years of their career were spent teaching.

"I love children," the artist said. "I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist."

When it comes to timing, G Flip only said it will be "in the future."

And while having kids may be something saved for the later, G Flip gushed over Chrishell's presence in their life today—something they feel will last "forever."

"I'm very fortunate to have her in my life," they said. "We both feel like we'll be in each other's life forever. We have like a very strong connection that you don't find every day."