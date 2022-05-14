The Afterparty: You’ll Be Obsessed With the Stars Joining the Season 2 Cast

Watch : "The Afterparty" Stars Spill Behind-the-Scenes SECRETS

This party just keeps getting better!

John Cho and Ken Jeong have joined the cast of Apple TV+'s murder mystery comedy The Afterparty, E! News confirms.

Cho will play a character named Ulysses and Jeong will play a character named Feng. That's about all we know so far, but hey, consider us RSVP'd.

The two actors join an already illustrious list of newbies for season two. The Office star Zach Woods, Weeds star Elizabeth Perkins, Hacks star Poppy Liu and PEN15's Anna Konkle have already accepted invites.

Season one cast members Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Tiffany Haddish will all return for more mystery. Paul Walter Hauser, Jack Whitehall and Vivian Wu round out the ensemble.

Haddish is back as Det. Danner, who is on the case of another murder, this one at a wedding, according to the streamer. Sam and Zoë will reprise their roles of Aniq and Zoe from season one, which took place at the afterparty of a high school reunion.

The first season boasted a similarly-stacked ensemble featuring Dave Franco, Ben Schwartz and Ilana Glazer.