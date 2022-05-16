Exclusive

Basketball Wives Jackie Christie Marrying Husband Doug 26 Times Isn't Her Only Relationship Secret

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Basketball Wives star Jackie Christie shared her secrets to a healthy marriage with Doug Christie. “I’m still in love with him,” she said.

Watch: Jackie Christie's Secrets to a Long-Lasting Marriage

When it comes to her marriage, Jackie Christie isn't playing any games.
 
For more than 26 years, the Basketball Wives star has been married to former NBA player and current Sacramento Kings assistant coach Doug Christie. And as their relationship continues to play out on VH1's reality show, Jackie is sharing her secrets to a long, healthy marriage.
 
"I would say communication and respect," she exclusively told E! News. "You're gonna go through ups and downs in any relationship, but when you put each other first—and that means making sure that you wouldn't do to your partner what you wouldn't want them to do to you—if you keep those things in the forefront and have fun? It can go on and on and on."

On the season 10 premiere of Basketball Wives airing May 16, viewers will watch Doug and Christie celebrate their 26th anniversary by getting married for the 26th time. Yes, you read that right. It's a tradition they follow every year to reaffirm their love and commitment for each other.

"I'm still in love with him," Jackie added. "I still get butterflies when I know I'm about to see my husband. It's the best thing ever and I just wish that for everybody."

But their marriage is far from perfect. "A lot of the ladies give me my flowers all the time and they say ‘I want what you have. I want it like yours,'" she said. "And I told them even I—who has been married 26 times—I still question if he still finds me attractive. I ask him those questions and he tells me, ‘You have nothing to worry about.'"

Maury Phillips/WireImage

Jackie and Doug have experienced some changes in recent years. After retiring from playing in the NBA in 2005, Doug began serving as a sports commentator. But now, as an assistant coach for the Kings, his schedule is busier than ever.
 
"With commentating, he traveled with the team," Jackie explained. "With coaching, the responsibilities are huge now. He's back in the forefront. He is with the players. His hours our long. I travel with my husband, but now I have a career as well that's really taken off and it keeps me on the road a lot too. So I just want to make sure we're good after all these years."

This season on Basketball Wives, Jackie will also experience changing relationships with many of her co-stars as season 10 brings back several MVPs—including Angel Brinks and Brandi Maxiell— to document their lives for the camera.

Watch: Which Basketball Wife Is Jackie Christie Feuding With This Season?

While a teaser for the season shows Jackie feuding with Brooke Bailey, she isn't ready to spoil anything just yet.
 
"I would have to say I'm always doing things out of love," she explained. "I will definitely say you will see Jackie Christy in full form this whole season. I'm a little bit of everything. I'm a renaissance woman."
 
And although Evelyn Lozada has stepped away from the show, Jackie is happy to report that she's in a good spot with her former co-star.

"I adore her. She's so funny," Jackie said. "I've always said that and even though we had our ups and downs in the past, that's behind us, that's in our rearview mirror. And we actually have a really great friendship."
 
Basketball Wives airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on VH1. Keep reading to see who is part of this year's cast.

