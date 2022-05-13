See Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Engagement Party in Miami

Watch : Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are saying I need you and I've got you to each other.

The couple celebrated their engagement with a lavish dinner and party held at Sexy Fish Miami in Miami, Fla. on May 12, per photos obtained by E! News.

A smitten-looking Nadia, 23, and Marc, 53, arrived to the restaurant with a group of friends ready to raise a glass to their next step, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News.

But even while enjoying the thrilling night with friends, the couple made time to sneak away for one-on-one moments.

"While at the dinner, they walked outside a couple of times to the restaurant's balcony area," the eyewitness said, noting that the couple were "smiling, laughing, and talking very closely, looking extremely happy."

Back inside, the pair also shared their happy news with the world, with Nadia posting multiple peeks inside the soiree on her Instagram Story including a close-up shot of her stunning diamond ring. She captioned the moment, "Engagement Party!!!"