Here's Why You Newcomer Lukas Gage Thinks Penn Badgley Is Just Like Joe

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

Looks like Penn Badgley may be more like Joe Goldberg than we thought!

Lukas Gage has joined You for season four of the Netflix drama series. And in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown, Gage revealed how Badgley acts like his character Joe.

"Last night he sent me a book on Google in the middle of the night," Gage said. "And I get why everyone's in love with him. Then I was like, am I [in?] love? Am I Beck? Am I about to just get—am I about to get murdered? Put me in the cage Penn Badgley! Let's do it."

But don't let this be cause for concern. Lukas added that "Penn is the most thoughtful, kind, amazing lead of the show."

It was announced back in April that Lukas would be joining the series as Badgley's on-screen rival—who, according to his character's description, is "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."