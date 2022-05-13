Exclusive

Here's Why You Newcomer Lukas Gage Thinks Penn Badgley Is Just Like Joe

Lukas Gage, who is joining Netflix's You for season four, says Penn Badgley shares some qualities with his character Joe Goldberg. Find out more here.

By Jillian Fabiano May 13, 2022 10:28 PMTags
TVPenn BadgleyExclusivesCelebritiesNetflixYou
Watch: Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

Looks like Penn Badgley may be more like Joe Goldberg than we thought! 

Lukas Gage has joined You for season four of the Netflix drama series. And in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown, Gage revealed how Badgley acts like his character Joe.

"Last night he sent me a book on Google in the middle of the night," Gage said. "And I get why everyone's in love with him. Then I was like, am I [in?] love? Am I Beck? Am I about to just get—am I about to get murdered? Put me in the cage Penn Badgley! Let's do it."

But don't let this be cause for concern. Lukas added that "Penn is the most thoughtful, kind, amazing lead of the show."

It was announced back in April that Lukas would be joining the series as Badgley's on-screen rival—who, according to his character's description, is "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Lukas' character Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family."

The description continues, "an entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But if you can't wait for season four to see Lukas on your small screen, watch him in Peacock's Angelyne which premieres May 19th. For more of this interview, check out The Rundown on Snapchat.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about season four of You so far!

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

2

Queen Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Health Concerns

3
Exclusive

Meghan Trainor Shares Reaction to Buzz Over Her Side-By-Side Toilets

Instagram
The Start of Production

In November, the You writers' room teased that production on season four had begun.

"Welcome to the season 4 writers' room, now officially open for business," the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021
A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love. "Marriage almost ruined both of us, but we escaped." he ruminated. "Maybe the scars on our hearts make them stronger."

While it was unclear if Joe actually tracked down the single mother,  an ominous warning closed out the season: "All I know, mon amour, is I'll search the world if I have to. I will find you."

It turns out setting the fourth season abroad was the idea of You's co-creator Greg Berlanti. But will Joe stay in Paris? That's the question.

Netflix
If Joe Will Return for Henry

At the end of season three, Joe killed his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and left behind their baby Henry. Viewers were left wondering if Joe, however cold-blooded, was really just going to abandon his son forever.

Showrunner Sera Gamble promised answers. "That's going to be an ongoing conversation, because no, you can't pretend something that huge about a character didn't happen," Gamble said in an interview with E! News. "I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will...if we get to the writers room...come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours between snacks."

Instagram / Lukas Gage
Joe Has a New Rival

The White Lotus and Euphoria alum Lukas Gage will star in the show's fourth season as Adam, "an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate."

According to his character description, Adam is "famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

It's also teased that Adam may take his wealthy girlfriend for granted. Sounds like the exact situation Joe would like to swoop in to.

GC Images / Getty Images
Joe Goldberg and...Cardi B?!

In November, Cardi B received a letter from Joe Goldberg.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

The letter was the culmination of a social media lovefest between Cardi and the real-life Penn Badgley.

Cardi is such a fan of both Penn's and the show's that she pitched an idea for season four.

"So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok finish it off @netflix," she tweeted.

We can't wait to see if Netflix takes Cardi up on her offer.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Peach 2.0

Peach 2.0? There's a new queen bee in town, and her name is Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

"Kate tends to be 'the adult in the room,' and has embraced the moniker of 'icy bitch,'" Netflix's description teased. "She's especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers 'arrangements' to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems."

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
An American in...London!

Rather than the streets of Paris, Penn Badgley was spotted filming as Joe Goldberg in London. And yes, he's in costume. Can't you spot this dark-colored baseball cap?

Click News and Media / BACKGRID
Marienne's Alive, For Now!

Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, as the actress was spotted filming the new season in London.

WireImage / GC Images
New Cast Members Announced

On April 1, Netflix announced the new cast that will be joining Penn Badgley and the gang.

Series regulars include Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia and Ed Speleers as Rhys, as well as recurring roles such as Niccy LinAidan ChengStephen HaganBen WigginsEve AustinOzioma WhenuDario CoatesSean PertweeBrad AlexanderAlison Pargeter and Adam James

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

2

RHOBH: Why Dorit Kemsley's Alarm Didn't Go Off During Robbery

3

Jennifer Grey on Back-Back Johnny Depp, Matthew Broderick Engagements

4

See Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Italy

5

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Remark About Khloe Kardashian’s Body

Latest News

Exclusive

You Newcomer Lukas Gage Says Penn Badgley Is Just Like Joe

Exclusive

Rachel Zoe's Dropped an Express Collection and Shared Her Styling Tips

Wait, There Are 3 Different Zorro Shows in Development

Jennifer Grey on Back-Back Johnny Depp, Matthew Broderick Engagements

Paul Walter Hauser Lost 40 Pounds to Play the Notorious Larry Hall

James Corden Had a "Lovely" Hangout With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Exclusive

How Ne-Yo & His Wife Crystal Renay Overcame Their Marital Struggles