Exclusive

Rachel Zoe's Express Clothing Line Makes Glamour Effortless and Affordable: Here Are Her Styling Tips

Let Rachel Zoe be your stylist through her Express collection.

By Marenah Dobin May 13, 2022 10:18 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleRachel ZoeShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity Shopping
Rachel ZoeEmma McIntyre/Getty Images

We interviewed Rachel Zoe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Rachel is a paid spokesperson for Express. The products featured are from Rachel's collection with Express. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Most of us want to look and feel glamorous with our fashion. Unfortunately, that's not easy for everyone. Many of us have limited shopping budgets and we're short on time to style our looks. Enter, Rachel Zoe, a legendary stylist and clothing designer who believes that glamour should be easy and accessible.

Rachel teamed up with Express and Reunited Clothing to launch her own collection. In an exclusive E! interview, Rachel explained, "My whole mission behind everything I do has always been to make the getting dressed process easier for women." Rachel's line also includes versatile men's styles.

Rachel shared her inspiration throughout the design process and her styling insights for the styles with E! readers.

read
Ashley Graham Teams Up With Spanx To Launch White Pants You Can't See Through, Even With Black Underwear

E!: What do you like about shopping at Express?
RZ: I think there's a comfort in knowing what you're getting. There's a real comfort in knowing the quality of a product you're getting. It's very consistent. With Express, I think people have been shopping there for so long. There's a reason that it's still going so strong when so many brands haven't survived. They've really acclimated to the customers throughout the years and managed to stay modern yet true to the brand.

E!: You worked with Reunited Clothing Executive Creative Director Hilda Batayneh on this line virtually. Tell me about putting the collection together in that way.
RZ: It's interesting. I was definitely remote for almost the entire process. It was such an such a process because I'm definitely not a hands off kind of person. So, I definitely wanted to be very involved each step of the way. It ended up being pretty amazing. Working with Hilda and the Express team was so smooth. Even the virtual fittings were amazing.

E!: What are three words you would use to describe the collection?
RZ: I would say effortless, classic, and glamorous.

E!: I like that combination because I don't think people pair "effortless" and "glamorous" together very often.
RZ: That's really been my mantra for my whole life, trying to make glamour effortless. When many people think of glamour, they picture ball gowns and diamonds and that's not all it has to be. I think you can make glamour a simple, easy task with tan pants and a pair of flats or even just wearing gold hoop earrings with your outfit. Glamour is a state of mind.

Rachel Zoe's Express Collection 

Express Rachel Zoe Metallic Draped One Shoulder Thong Bodysuit

"I love this piece. I would wear that with jeans and heels. At night, you can go out wearing this bodysuit with black or white trousers."

$128
Express

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

2

Queen Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Health Concerns

3
Exclusive

Meghan Trainor Shares Reaction to Buzz Over Her Side-By-Side Toilets

Express Rachel Zoe Metallic One Shoulder Tie Waist Maxi Dress

"I wore the silver ruffle dress to Coachella. It's good for summer because it's comfortable, but you can also wear it if you want to dress up. It's very versatile. This is a collection that can be worn dressed up or dress down for beach or to a black tie. I just try and make everything easy, comfortable, and versatile to style."

$198
Express

Express Rachel Zoe Animal Print Draped One Shoulder Thong Bodysuit

"I've been wearing one-shoulder tops since I was 13. It's a silhouette I've always loved. It's a subtle way of being sexy. I like that it's a little less expected and that it's a nod to the 70s, which is my favorite era. I think a lot of people are a little apprehensive about a one shoulder. In my styling career, I probably had 80% of clients say they that one shoulder doesn't work for them. There's a misconception that people think it doesn't look good on them, but it really does. You can also wear a bra with it."

$88
Express

Express Rachel Zoe Printed Satin Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress

"I just have a 70s sensibility, but I try and keep it modern and fresh. I think the 70s has this sort of effortless glamour that I will always be attracted to. With the collection there are floral prints, animal prints, animal prints, and butterfly prints. There's a femininity about it and a real sort of California glamour to it. That's definitely what I'm drawn to."

$148
Express

Express Rachel Zoe Mid Rise Light Wash 70s Flare Jeans

"Totally. These are a fun nod to the 70s and a great way to take part in that trend without fully committing to a whole 70s outfit too."

$88
Express

Express Rachel Zoe Satin One Button Notch Lapel Blazer, Satin Cropped Cami, and High Waisted Satin Wide Leg Pant

"This ivory suit is an all-time favorite. I love it. I've already worn it three times and you probably can't even tell because I styled it in different ways. The girls in my office are literally fighting over it everybody wants to wear the look. A suit is the most versatile thing you'll ever own. You can style it in so many ways. You can wear a blazer to work or with your favorite leggings or with skinny jeans and a pair of boots. It's a comfortable outfit with a very relaxed fit that's still very flattering."

$158
Blazer
$78
Cami
$118
Pants

Rachel Zoe Metallic Puff Sleeve Crop Top and High Waisted Metallic Pleated Maxi Skirt

"I love showcasing the shoulder and neck on women. I think it's one of the most beautiful features. You can have a real, subtle sexiness with an off-the-shoulder top. Plus, they're a two in one top because you can wear them on the shoulder or off the shoulder. That's a quick trick you can pull, wearing it on the shoulder for work, and then pulling it down for an after work happy hour."

$98
Top
$128
Skirt

Express Rachel Zoe Printed Off The Shoulder Cropped Top and Printed Maxi Skirt

"I really designed the collection to be worn as set together, like tops and maxi skirts that go together."

$98
Top

Express Rachel Zoe Metallic Jacquard Puff Sleeve Crop Top

"I love the brocade cigarette pants with the puff sleeve top. You can also mix and match them with what you already own. They're also meant to be styled from day to night."

$108
Top
$118
Pants

E!: You are surrounded by guys at home with your husband Rodger Berman and your sons. What influence did they have on the collection?
RZ: I am certainly outnumbered. Rodger and my oldest son won't wear anything unless it's super comfortable. If the fabric isn't soft, they don't want it. On the other hand, I sometimes sacrifice comfort because of how good a garment looks. Rodger loved every single piece in the collection. He's already worn a lot of it. 

Rachel Zoe's Express Collection for Men

Express Rachel Zoe Long Sleeve Terry Polo and Drawstring Terry Short

"The men's clothes are very versatile, comfortable, and easy. There's a terry fabric that I love."

$88
Top
$78
Shorts

Express Rachel Zoe Chore Jacket

"My favorite piece would definitely be the safari jacket since it's a super transitional weight. I think men always struggle to find a jacket they can wear for multiple seasons that's comfortable to wear, but still looks nice."

$148
Express

Express Rachel Zoe Slim Green Striped Cotton Suit Jacket and Slim Green Striped Cotton Suit Pant

"I did two super casual suits. I tried to make it super easy to work in with pieces you already have at home."

$138
Suit Jacket
$98
Pants

If you're looking for more celebrity clothing collabs, shop Gigi Hadid's Frankie's Bikinis collection.

Trending Stories

1

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

2

RHOBH: Why Dorit Kemsley's Alarm Didn't Go Off During Robbery

3

Jennifer Grey on Back-Back Johnny Depp, Matthew Broderick Engagements

4

See Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Italy

5

Scott Disick Raises Eyebrows With Remark About Khloe Kardashian’s Body

Latest News

Exclusive

You Newcomer Lukas Gage Says Penn Badgley Is Just Like Joe

Exclusive

Rachel Zoe's Dropped an Express Collection and Shared Her Styling Tips

Wait, There Are 3 Different Zorro Shows in Development

Jennifer Grey on Back-Back Johnny Depp, Matthew Broderick Engagements

Paul Walter Hauser Lost 40 Pounds to Play the Notorious Larry Hall

James Corden Had a "Lovely" Hangout With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Exclusive

How Ne-Yo & His Wife Crystal Renay Overcame Their Marital Struggles