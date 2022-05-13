Wait, There Are 3 Different Zorro Shows in Development

Watch : Wilmer Valderrama - Oscars 2022 E! Glambot

Get ready for a lot of creative sword work!

Elite star Miguel Bernardeau has been cast in Prime Video's Zorro, according to Variety. The reboot series is a modern take on the famed masked crusader, a fictional vigilante whose roots trace all the way back to 1919.

Bernardeau's Zorro "will be shaped by relationships from his youth, love and disappointment in love which will forge his development as a character and reflect a kind of masculinity far from stereotypes," according to Secouya Studios, who is producing the show.

The announcement got us scratching our heads a bit, and we asked ourselves: Why does this sound so familiar?

Well, as it turns out, this is the third Zorro adaptation announced in the last five months!

Wilmer Valderrama is set to star in a Disney live-action Zorro series. "I'll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation," Valderrama said on The Drew Barrymore Show May 9. "And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."