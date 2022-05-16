Martha Stewart Gives Her Honest Take on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's "Unlikely" Romance

Watch : Martha Stewart on Meeting Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart has finally weighed in on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance and it's a good thing.

The lifestyle guru hung out with Pete and Kim at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last month, where "Kete" made their official red carpet debut as a couple. So, naturally, E! News had to get the arbiter of taste's take on their relationship while the 80-year-old was promoting her new partnership with Frito-Lay.

While Martha acknowledged that they are "an unlikely pairing and much, much more unlikely than my steak tartare and Ruffles potato chips," she said, "They're cute together. They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

After meeting Pete at Comedy Central's Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015, Martha has maintained an affection for the Saturday Night Live star, gushing that he is "so cute."