Jennifer Grey Recalls Being Engaged to Johnny Depp and Matthew Broderick in the Same Month

Watch : Jennifer Grey Engaged to Johnny Depp & Matthew Broderick?!

While Baby wasn't put in the corner of this love triangle, she did cut it pretty close.

In the '80s, there was a period of time when Jennifer Grey was engaged to to Matthew Broderick—then Johnny Depp just weeks later.

"It was really a sign that there was trouble afoot on my part," the Dirty Dancing actress shared on the May 12 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "I mean, honestly, I just thought it was God rescuing me from one bad situation, and just lovingly plopping me into a Johnny Depp soufflé."

Here's a quick timeline: Back in 1985, she met Broderick on set of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, in which they played brother and sister. In 1988, the actor proposed to her with a Tiffany & Co. diamond solitaire engagement ring, she writes in her new memoir Out of the Corner, but they soon split, after which she flew to Los Angeles.