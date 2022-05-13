We're Royally Jealous Over James Corden's "Lovely" Hangout With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

James Corden is spilling his guts about his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
As a fellow expat now living in California, the Carpool Karaoke host spoke about his bond with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the Golden State from England after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, and how they got their children to hang out together at the couple's Montecito home.
James shares son Max, 11, and daughters Carey, 7, and Charlotte, 4, with wife Julia Carey. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are parents to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 11 months.
"It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]," James explained to The Sun. "Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely."
Describing himself as a "huge fan" of Harry and Meghan, the talk show host went on to say that his personal experience with the pair has been "nothing but positive."
"I have a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way," he continued. "I think he is a devoted and loving husband and father and I think what they have done [in turning away from royal life] is incredibly brave and I'll always be in their corner."
He added, "I think it's impossible to judge any of it really."
James has been friends with Harry and Meghan for years, notably attending the duo's royal wedding back in 2018. Though he can't recall what gift he gave the couple at their nuptials, he does remember pulling a very elaborate stunt at the reception, which involved him "dressed up as Henry VIII" and telling them, "George Clooney's here, so congratulations on your new Nespresso machine, guys! "
Since then, he has continued to keep in touch with the couple, even inviting Harry on the Late Late Show—which James recently announced that he'll be leaving as its host next summer. During his appearance on the late night talk show last year, Harry broke down a typical day in his life away from the spotlight.
"Depending on how the day's been, how busy it's been: Do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs, Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy!, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix," he said, adding that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gifted the family a waffle maker. "So at breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes. [Archie] loves it. And now I have waffles for breakfast, bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top—I don't know if that's the right thing to do—bit of berries maybe, a little honey, maybe some syrup. Archie wakes up in the morning, and he just goes, 'Waffle?'"