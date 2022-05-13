See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Twinning at Good Mourning Movie Premiere

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Bares His CHEEKS in Good Mourning

From twin flames to twinning on the red carpet.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore coordinating ensembles at the world premiere of their new movie Good Mourning in West Hollywood, Calif. on May 12. The actress, 35, donned a shimmery light pink column dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Andrea Wazen heels while the musician, 32, sported a hot pink rose-covered suit by Dolce & Gabbana.

In addition to acting in the film—which also features Dove Cameron, Pete Davidson, Whitney Cummings, Zach Villa, GaTa and more stars—Machine Gun Kelly wrote and directed it along with Mod Sun.

The movie follows actor named London Clash (MGK) who wakes up to a text from his girlfriend Apple (Becky G) that makes him wonder if a breakup is on the horizon. And if that isn't bad enough, he gets the message on the same day he's supposed to have a meeting that could change the trajectory of his career. Things don't get much better as London's friends get involved and he tries to decipher the meaning behind the text while feeling the pressure to land a major role.