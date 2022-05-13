The MixtapE! Presents Kendrick Lamar, Becky G, Noah Cyrus and More New Music Musts

Watch : Kendrick Lamar CRASHES Spotify & Apple Music With New Album

Kendrick Lamar is taking a big step back into the music industry.

On May 13, the Grammy winner dropped his first record in five years, a double album called titled Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. The two discs—titled "Big Steppers" and "Mr. Morale"—feature 18 tracks total, with the complete work running about an hour and 15 minutes.

While Kendrick's new music is already overwhelming streaming services, others are buzzing about the album cover. The "Humble" rapper's fiancée Whitney Alford is seen cradling an infant on a bed while the rapper—wearing a crown of thorns—holds a toddler. According to TMZ, the couple quietly welcomed their second child together recently.