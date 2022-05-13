Elizabeth Olsen's Hilarious Comments About Chris Evans and Danielle Haim Will Make You LOL

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen Answers All Your "WandaVision" Questions

Elizabeth Olsen may have needed her superpowers to get through this polygraph test.

On May 13, the WandaVision star sat in the hot seat while Vanity Fair subjected her to a real-life lie detector test. Though Elizabeth kept her answers mostly serious (and honest!), she did reveal some hilarious truths about what she really thinks about some of her Hollywood peers, including Danielle Haim and Chris Evans.

The interviewer started the test by reminding the Marvel actress that she once mentioned being "intimidated" by Danielle—who she's known since high school. Elizabeth described her as "a very talented person" with "a very cool vibe."

Elizabeth was then asked her opinion on Danielle's acting skills. (The singer had a small role in Licorice Pizza, which starred her sister Alana Haim.)

"Danielle was recently in Licorice Pizza," the interviewer said. "Do you think you're a better actor than her?"

While laughing, Elizabeth replied, "Yeah," adding, "Sorry. Sorry, Danielle. I hope she'd agree."