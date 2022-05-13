Is Bethenny Frankel Joining RHONY's Legacy Series? She Says...

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel is sharing her thoughts on the franchise's new legacy show—and whether she plans to join the cast.

Bethenny Frankel isn't exactly rushing to take a bite out of Bravo's new Big Apple series. 

The network previously announced the creation of a Real Housewives of New York City legacy show, and while many fans had hoped to see the OG star join the cast, she shut the idea down on the May 13 episode of her Just B podcast.

"I'm just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don't love," Bethenny explained. "I'm now that person that can actually say, 'I've really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don't.'"

One such thing? RHONY. "Housewives coming back and them reaching out to me, and me just saying, 'No. Just, no,'" Bethenny recalled. "I don't want to be on the Housewives; I don't want to go back to Housewives.'"

She continued, reflecting on her decision to leave the show (for a second time) following season 11. "When I left, I left millions of dollars on the table," she said. "Millions of dollars. Multiple millions. Not two—multiple millions of dollars on the table to walk away for a better life for myself." 

Bethenny also admitted that being on a reality TV show can be "excruciating" and "stressful."

"The people who are doing it are not doing it because they just love it," she said. "People are doing it for either the money, the relevance, the fame or the street cred or what it can do for them. No one's doing it because it makes them feel good and it's healthy. And I have chose to live a healthier life."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

For that, Bethenny's "proud." 

Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

