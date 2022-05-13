Why Ariana Grande Won’t Be Releasing a New Album Anytime Soon

Ariana Grande explained to fans why she's saying "thank u, next" when it comes to working on new music at the moment. Find out what’s holding her back here.

Sorry, Ariana Grande fans. There may be a few tears left to cry.
 
In a makeup tutorial shared to her beauty brand's YouTube channel on May 12, the 28-year-old engaged in a little Q&A. And when it came to the question that any true fan has at the top of their list, the singer was very straightforward.
 
"This is a question I'm nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans," she said when asked about a seventh record. "The truth is, I have not began an album. I know—I hear it through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department, but after Positions, [I] was not ready to start another album yet."
 
Not only did 2020's Positions give fans tons of new lyrics to sing along to, the album has gone platinum and even earned the singer a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Though Ariana noted that feeling unready to make new music was "really the only reason" she's not working on an album, she admitted that she's busy with other gigs at the moment. In addition to launching r-e-m beauty in 2021 and continuing her stint on The Voice as a judge, it was also confirmed late last year that she landed a role in the upcoming film revival of Wicked.

"I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode, while I was also shooting The Voice," the singer, who wed Dalton Gomez last year, shared. "So, I was shooting and then doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came. I had no idea when it was coming, but I was just like, ‘I want to be ready to go in.'"

Not only did she answer, she obviously delivered. But as Ariana put it, she still has her work cut out for her.
 
"I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn, and I want to be in prime condition, so I went pretty hard getting ready," she said. "And now, thank God, the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I've adored since I [was] ten years old and that is going to have every piece of me."

She added that an album will have to wait because her "hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment."

But, not to worry. If you need more of Ariana Grande's music, we've ranked her entire catalog here.

 

