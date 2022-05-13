There's A New Sheriff In Town: Watch Jensen Ackles Join Big Sky's Season Finale

This news is so good that it almost feels supernatural!
Jensen Ackles is the new sheriff in town on ABC's Big Sky. Joining Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick's Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt, respectively, Jensen will star as Beau Arlen for the season two finale.
On May 13, ABC released a teaser that gives us a sneak peak of the Supernatural alum's character who is "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt's new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher)," according to Deadline.
"You must be the new sheriff," Jenny says to Beau in the clip. "I would like a word with you."
According to ABC's description, the season two finale titled "Catch a Few Fish," will follow Jenny as she "works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return" and "Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever."
Later on in the episode, we'll meet Beau. "With Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town, and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while."
Does this mean Jensen could join a potential third season? A girl can dream!
Regardless, we'll be seeing a lot more of the actor on our small screens.
The 44-year-old is joining Prime Video's The Boys for season three as Soldier Boy, which premieres June 3. He is also set to narrate the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters.
Watch Jensen step into his role as the new sheriff when the season two of ABC's Big Sky airs May 19.