There's A New Sheriff In Town: Watch Jensen Ackles Join Big Sky's Season Finale

This news is so good that it almost feels supernatural!

Jensen Ackles is the new sheriff in town on ABC's Big Sky. Joining Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick's Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt, respectively, Jensen will star as Beau Arlen for the season two finale.

On May 13, ABC released a teaser that gives us a sneak peak of the Supernatural alum's character who is "a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt's new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb (Patrick Gallagher)," according to Deadline.

"You must be the new sheriff," Jenny says to Beau in the clip. "I would like a word with you."

According to ABC's description, the season two finale titled "Catch a Few Fish," will follow Jenny as she "works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return" and "Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever."