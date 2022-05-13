See the First Photos of Kim Cattrall on Peacock's Queer as Folk Reboot

Watch : Kim Cattrall NEVER ASKED to Join SATC Reboot!

Kim Cattrall has traded cosmos for martinis on her new TV gig.

Peacock has released multiple photos of the former Sex and the City star and Yellowjackets' Juliette Lewis, who will both guest star on the NBCU streaming service's highly anticipated Queer as Folk reboot.

Cattrall plays Brenda, the adoptive mom of characters Brodie (played by Devin Way) and Julian (played by Ryan O'Connell). According to Peacock, Brenda is "a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots."

Meanwhile, Lewis portrays Judy, the mom of Mingus (played by Fin Argus) who is "a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenager."

The preview images show Cattrall and Lewis comforting their individual children and tease a karaoke scene for Cattrall.

Queer as Folk, a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series and American remake, explores a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. From creator Stephen Dunn, the show also stars Devin Way, Jesse James Keitel, CG and Hacks' Johnny Sibilly.

Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock on June 9, 2022. Scroll through the images below!