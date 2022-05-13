See the First Photos of Kim Cattrall on Peacock's Queer as Folk Reboot

Kim Cattrall has traded cosmos for martinis on her new TV gig.
Peacock has released multiple photos of the former Sex and the City star and Yellowjackets' Juliette Lewis, who will both guest star on the NBCU streaming service's highly anticipated Queer as Folk reboot.
Cattrall plays Brenda, the adoptive mom of characters Brodie (played by Devin Way) and Julian (played by Ryan O'Connell). According to Peacock, Brenda is "a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots."
Meanwhile, Lewis portrays Judy, the mom of Mingus (played by Fin Argus) who is "a single mom who is more of a friend than a parent to her teenager."
The preview images show Cattrall and Lewis comforting their individual children and tease a karaoke scene for Cattrall.
Queer as Folk, a vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series and American remake, explores a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy. From creator Stephen Dunn, the show also stars Devin Way, Jesse James Keitel, CG and Hacks' Johnny Sibilly.
Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock on June 9, 2022. Scroll through the images below!
Cattrall most recently appeared on Hulu's How I Met Your Father as the series narrator after making countless headlines for her absence from HBO Max's much-talked about Sex and the City revival And Just Like That...
"Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago?" Cattrall recently told Variety. "And the job didn't get easier; it got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies."
She added, "It's a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."