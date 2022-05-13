A Southern Charm Spinoff, A New Below Deck Series and More Shows Are Coming to Bravo

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Your Bravo watchlist just got a whole lot bigger.

On May 12, the network announced plans to roll out a robust slate of new reality TV shows. Some will feature a familiar face or two—Southern Charm: Leva Land in particular, as it's a spinoff of the popular Charleston-based series that first premiered in 2014—while others will be completely fresh, introducing never-before-seen casts with huge personalities.

Leva Bonaparte will lead the new Southern Charm iteration, set to focus on the comings and goings at Republic Garden & Lounge, one of her four restaurants on the hottest street in Charleston. The show is premiering this fall, as is Below Deck's new spinoff.

Below Deck Adventure takes wealthy thrill-seekers on the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime where they will experience thrilling adventures and daredevil activities, all against some of the world's most beautiful backdrops. Up first? The glacial fjords of Norway, where season one's charter guests will paraglide, cave rappel and cold-water plunge their way through the day, dine on freshly caught seafood straight from the Scandinavian waters in the evening, and still get all steamed up in the hot tub by night.