Find Out Which Major Teen Wolf Star Is Returning For Movie

The pack is almost complete.
Tyler Hoechlin is set to join his Teen Wolf co-stars in the upcoming Paramount+ movie, due out later this year. The actor will reprise his role as Derek Hale and serve as executive producer alongside Tyler Posey, who stars as Scott McCall.
A majority of the original cast members are returning for the film, including Crystal Reed, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Holland Roden, Dylan Sprayberry, Colton Haynes, JR Bourne, Ryan Kelley and Melissa Ponzio. In addition, Tyler's on-screen uncle Ian Bohen will once again antagonist Peter Hale.
While Dylan O'Brien declined the opportunity to revive his character, Stiles Stilinski, his on-screen dad Linden Ashby will bring back Sheriff Stilinski.
O'Brien previously said that he loved working with the cast but was apprehensive about revisiting the series. "The show couldn't be more dear to me," he told Variety. "It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast."
He added, "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f--king kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."
Arden Cho, who played thunder kitsune Kira Yukimura, is also skipping the movie.
The film will take place in Beacon Hills, where a "terrifying evil has emerged," according to Paramount+: "The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."
Teen Wolf: The Movie began production in March and is expected to hit Paramount+ later this year.