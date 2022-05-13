See "Loved Up" Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Italy

Watch : Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Ciao lovebirds!

A blissful Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were spotted on a romantic vacation in Italy earlier this week.

In photos obtained by E! News, the couple stepped out in beach-ready attire as they enjoyed the sights and sounds (and hopefully the pasta and wine!) of the beautiful country.

Harry kept things casual in color-block shorts and a white T-shirt printed with a sailboat and "Jamaica." As for Olivia, she sported a white top under a cream-colored jacket, finishing her look in cutoff denim shorts.

"Harry and Olivia were very comfortable with each other and looked loved up," an eyewitness told E! News. "Harry also took time to speak with some fans who recognized him." In a chivalrous move, Harry also helped Olivia with her bags as they walked up a hill, the eyewitness added.

The couple's vacation comes before Harry releases his highly anticipated album, Harry's House, on May 20. It also marks the first time Olivia has been spotted with Harry after her infamous appearance at CinemaCon.