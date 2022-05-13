Jenny Slate Shares Her Sweet Daily Routine With Daughter Ida

Watch : Jenny Slate's Favorite Marcel the Shell Line

If you ask Jenny Slate what it's like being a mom, be prepared to simultaneously laugh, tear up and make your "OMG, awww" face in a matter of seconds.

The mother of 16-month-old daughter Ida Lupine with husband Ben Shattuck told E! News, "I'm just really into making daily rituals. It's just really nice to see this version of myself because I think I'm one that will skimp on my own daily stuff if I feel like there's just not enough time for it."

But with her child, "I do bath time and stories and bottle and singing every night. I put my daughter to sleep every night and I just love it. I love that she expects that, and she knows that I'll be there."

Don't worry, that strange feeling is just your heart fluttering.