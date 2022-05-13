Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira: See Her Massive Ring

Marc Anthony is engaged to Miss Universe Paraguay winner Nadia Ferreira! See her gorgeous diamond ring below.

Marc Anthony has found un amor eterno.

On May 12, model Nadia Ferreira23, shared a glimpse of her square-cut diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story. She tagged the 53-year-old singer and captioned the post, "Engagement Party!!!"

The former Miss Universe contestant and Anthony sparked dating rumors earlier this year after traveling to Mexico City together. On March 19, the pair went Instagram official after the "I Need to Know" vocalist shared a photo of himself on his private jet as Ferreira sat on his lap. He captioned the post, "May God multiply all that you wish us," while his girlfriend commented, "Like this forever" with a red heart emoji. 

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated Ferreira's 23rd birthday at Disney World and posed together for photos in front of the infamous Cinderella Castle. "I am speechless seeing all your messages of so much love and good wishes, thank you very much," she captioned the post. "What a Birthday!"

Several social media users noticed the rock on her finger and pointed it out in the comments of the post. One fan wrote, "Am I seeing well??" with a ring emoji, while another commented, "Beautiful ring. Congratulations."

This will be Anthony's fifth engagement. Previously, the Spanish singer tied the knot with Dayanara Torres—who he shares sons Ryan Muñiz, 18, and Cristian Muñiz, 21—Jennifer Lopez—who he shares 14-years-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz—and more recently Shannon De Lima. He also shares daughter Ariana Anthony, 28, and son Chase Muñiz, 26, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Anthony also popped the question to actress Claudette Lali, but they split in 1998 before ever tying the knot. 

Maybe fifth time's the charm.

