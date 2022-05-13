Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira: See Her Massive Ring

Marc Anthony has found un amor eterno.

On May 12, model Nadia Ferreira, 23, shared a glimpse of her square-cut diamond engagement ring on her Instagram Story. She tagged the 53-year-old singer and captioned the post, "Engagement Party!!!"

The former Miss Universe contestant and Anthony sparked dating rumors earlier this year after traveling to Mexico City together. On March 19, the pair went Instagram official after the "I Need to Know" vocalist shared a photo of himself on his private jet as Ferreira sat on his lap. He captioned the post, "May God multiply all that you wish us," while his girlfriend commented, "Like this forever" with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated Ferreira's 23rd birthday at Disney World and posed together for photos in front of the infamous Cinderella Castle. "I am speechless seeing all your messages of so much love and good wishes, thank you very much," she captioned the post. "What a Birthday!"