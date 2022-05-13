Watch Pete Davidson's Pals Hilariously Troll Him for "Reckless" Behavior Amid Kim Kardashian Relationship

The Bodega Boys have some thoughts on Pete Davidson's "reckless" behavior as of late.
While visiting Watch What Happens Live, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero were asked by Andy Cohen to sound off on a variety of entertainment topics, including the fan theory that Pete recently tattooed Kim Kardashian and her four kids' initials onto his neck.
"Definitely do give a damn, shout out to my boy Pete!" Desus cheered. "You're being reckless! I love it!"
He jokingly continued, "You're just making it hard for no reason! Keep it coming, baby!"
Mero then joined in on the delightful trolling, adding, "Keep doing it! Keep bronzing it up!"
"Every time Pete is in the news, I was like," Desus said, before he began applauding his friend. "Yeah! Chaos! Let's go!"
When asked by Andy if the pair were close friends with Pete, Desus replied, "That's my guy. That's my homie."
"There's a picture of us on Twitter [at the Four Seasons Hotel]. He bought us Twizzlers after we were all smoking weed together. He was on a motorized scooter," he shared. "And doesn't that sound like Pete Davidson?"
Mero agreed, adding, "That's big Pete energy."
While it hasn't been officially confirmed that Pete's new ink is a direct reference to Kim and her family, the SKIMS founder, 41, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March that the Saturday Night Live star, 28, "has a few tattoos" dedicated to her.
That includes getting Kim's name branded on his chest and another that reads, "My Girl Is A Lawyer."
"First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!'" Kim said about Pete's tattoos on the show. "Second, whatever, I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' But that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."
