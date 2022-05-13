How Selena Gomez Is Preparing For Saturday Night Live Debut With Help From 2 "Legends"

There are some perks to having two of Saturday Night Live's most famous alums as your co-stars.
Take it from Selena Gomez, who turned to her Only Murders in the Building pals Martin Short and Steve Martin for advice ahead of her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The actress told NBC New York's Adam Kuperstein that she "definitely" has some nerves about her debut, but added, "I feel a lot better knowing that I have two legends looking out for me."
While SNL announced Selena's appearance a week ago, the actress confirmed that it's been a long time in the making, so she was able to ask Martin for advice on delivering the monologue.
Selena has previously appeared on the sketch comedy series as a musical guest, but had yet to nab a hosting gig. "I feel like this was a bucket list moment," she told Hamilton. "I'm so grateful."
She added that it's "surreal" to be in studio 8H, where the show has been filmed for almost 47 seasons.
Ahead of her May 14 debut, Selena promoted the show alongside musical guest Post Malone and series regulars Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant. In one clip, the comedians asked the Only Murders star if she was nervous and had "ants in her pants," to which Selena replied, "No, I'm just excited."
Post Malone then chimed in, "Maybe you should definitely check if you have ants in your pants."
After pushing her co-stars for answers, Aidy and Bowen revealed they put jelly in her jeans and left them outside for three days. "And then, I spilled my ant farm on your pants," the rapper added. "Sorry!"
So yeah, this is one episode of SNL you don't want to miss.
