Vanderpump Rules Alums Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Get Married Again in Italy

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark just said "I do" for a second time.
The former Vanderpump Rules stars wed in Rome on May 12, finally fulfilling their dream of an Italian ceremony after their initial plans were put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the couple—who got engaged in July 2019—did exchange vows in September 2020 as part of an intimate backyard ceremony before welcoming their daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, in January 2021.
She was in attendance this time around, along with current Vanderpump Rules star and Stassi's BFF, Katie Maloney. Though Tom Schwartz could also been seen at the affair, other Bravo personalities such as Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval were all noticeably absent.
Thankfully for them, those who were in attendance made sure to document much of the big day. Stassi wore an off-the-shoulder tulle gown custom-designed by Galia Lahav, while Beau opted for a sleek black tuxedo.
The wedding comes less than three weeks after Stassi released her second memoir, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. Much of the book was devoted to the events of 2020, the year in which she was fired from Vanderpump Rules after her former co-star Faith Stowers revealed that Stassi and Kristen, both of whom are white, had called the police on Faith, a Black woman, to report a false claim. (They've since apologized.)
Had Stassi not been fired, Bravo's cameras might have been in Rome for her and Beau's big day. She wrote in Off with My Head that a Vanderpump Rules spinoff was previously in the works, set to be introduced by an episode about her wedding.
Though that's clearly no longer the case, there's still plenty of wedding photos to be seen. Scroll on for an inside look at Stassi and Beau's Italian nuptials.
For more Vanderpump Rules, stream past seasons on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)