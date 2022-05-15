Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Syrus Yarbrough

Twenty-five years after The Real World: Boston, this reality TV star is fitter than ever.

The Challenge: All Stars fans noticed Yarbrough's shocking fitness transformation when they tuned into the May 11 season three premiere. Later, the 50-year-old opened up about his 60-pound weight loss in an interview with E! News.

"I feel completely reinvigorated. Honestly, every day is my birthday now," Yarbrough said. "It's amazing being back with the spotlight on me and get out there and show the world my natural life progression. It's a different kind of feeling when you are 50 years old and you still have the opportunity to get out there and compete."

In addition to adopting the ketogenic diet and cutting alcohol and sugar from his diet, Yarbrough strives to hit 20 miles a day, whether on a bike, the elliptical or running. As for his decision to get healthier? That came after his doctor told him he had high blood pressure.

"I felt great and that was one of the factors to push it further," Yarbrough recalled. "I was already going down the road, but after that I was like, 'Look, no, no way. This changes tomorrow.' And I just put into place everything I needed to do get that back in order. Here I am now, feeling better and healthier than ever."

To hear more about Yarbrough's journey, check out the rest of E! News' chat with The Real World alum here.