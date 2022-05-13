Get 2 Benefit Extreme Lengthening Mascaras for the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you over paying for expensive lash lifts and lash extensions? Is it frustrating for you to put on false eyelashes? If you want long-looking lashes, but all of those other options exhausted you, it may be time to shop for some new beauty products instead. Just get a great mascara. It's simple, cost-effective, and right now there's a great sale.
The Benefit They're Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara has 2,600+ 5-star reviews from QVC customers. You can get one for $27. Or you can get two of them for just $42 at QVC. This great deal is only available for a limited time. It's never a good thing to run out of mascara. It's always a good call to have an extra mascara on hand.
Plus, this one is excellent. According to the brand, the lengthening and lifting effects last for 36 hours thanks to the formula and the brush's magnetic technology. Additionally, the brand claims that your lashes will look 40% longer when you use this Benefit mascara. The special brush has a unique zigzag pattern that was strategically designed to help you fan out and separate your lashes.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Mascara Duo
Just wiggle the mascara wand from the base of your lashes to the end and you can keep layering to lengthen your look. Just let the mascara dry for a few seconds in between coats if you want to go for a layered look.
If you want to know more about this mascara, check out some of the rave reviews from QVC customers.
Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Magnet Mascara Reviews
A QVC shopper said, "This is the best mascara I've ever used. If you start at the base of your lashes and wiggle the wand upward, you'll get really long and thick lashes. I recommend this product to anyone who wants to have really LONG AND THICK LASHES(that are REAL)!!!"
Another shared, "This is my go-to mascara since I got it. It's amazing!! It separates, lifts, and lengthens. Literally a wonder bra for your lashes. If you're a fan of the original They're Real, you'll like this even more."
A fan of the mascara reviewed, "I work in the emergency department and got blood splashed in my eye. I had to rinse my eye with 30 cc's of normal saline and then washed my eye out for two minutes with powerful water. I wore this mascara and it still stayed in place!!! It didn't flake off, didn't smudge, nothing!! I love it!!"
Someone else said, "I'm happy to see QVC now carries this. I purchased at a brow bar, and paid more than what QVC has it for. I love what it does for my lashes!"
A fan of the product wrote, "Absolutely love this mascara, goes on easily, no smearing and combs out your lashes well making them look super long and thick. Couldn't recommend this product enough."
"I can totally tell my lashes look longer after using this product. it doesn't make them look clumpy at all and stays well throughout the day. i would recommend this mascara and will be repurchasing it," a QVC shopper wrote.
Another customer reviewed, "This is my favorite mascara!!! It add so much length to my lashes. It doesn't make them clumpy at all which I love and it last well throughout the day!! I have seen people give this mascara bad reviews and I totally disagree!! It's definitely a favorite of mine."
